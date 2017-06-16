The New DuckTales Cartoon Opening Sequence And Theme Song

Did you know there's a new DuckTales cartoon coming out on the Disney XD channel? I did not, so it's news to me. Not particularly life-changing news, but news nonetheless. What I want to hear about is a new Pillsbury Toaster Strudel flavor. AND that the've doubled the size of the icing packets and include a couple extra for those times you don't want a strudel, just icing. Pillsbury -- call me.

"DuckTales" will premiere in a one-hour television movie to be presented for 24 consecutive hours, SATURDAY, AUGUST 12 (beginning at midnight, EDT/PDT) on Disney XD. Then, the series will debut with two new episodes SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 (7:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 10:30 p.m., EDT/PDT).

Cool, it premieres on my birthday, I wonder if they planned that. "No." But you don't know that for sure. The theme song is the same as the original DuckTales, but performed by different artists. The opening cartoon is different though, and has a comic book motif. I liked it. But will I be watching the new cartoon? Probably not. I doubt the Disney XD channel is included in my cable package. "Which package do you have?" Like, the most basic you can get. "You don't have cable." That is correct.

Thanks to Alan, who wants to get a whole group together to Halloween as the characters from DuckTales. Awesome, I call Launchpad McQuack.