The Mars Rover Curiosity As Viewed From Mars Orbit

Note: Larger version HERE, zoomed and enhanced (but not really) version HERE.

This is a shot of the Mars Rover Curiosity (or possibly WALL-E) captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which, if you couldn't tell by the name, orbits the red planet. The blue planet with a red Speedo and green hair? That's Captain Planet, and he can usually be found orbiting near area high schools trying to recruit new Planeteers. Apparently NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter takes several shots of Curiosity each year as it speeds by in the Martian sky. Neato.

Curiosity appears as a blue splotch amid an intimidating group of rocks, cliffs, and dark sand. When the image was taken, the probe was heading uphill to an area containing hematite outcrops. Mission controllers are continuing to look for evidence of prior habitability on the Red Planet.

If the colors in this image look exaggerated that's because they are. The deliberate contrasts are intended to show differences in Mars' surface materials, which makes the rover look bluer than it actually is.

It's still hard for me to believe we actually sent that robot to Mars and it's there now. Especially considering how we faked the moon landing. I know we faked the moon landing because if we sent people to the moon why would they ever leave? What the hell does earth have that the moon doesn't? "I don't even know where to begin." Exactly, I just blew your mind. "No....that's not it." Yes it is too, stop talking.

Thanks to Let Me Join Your Space Team, who I'm considering to let join my space team, but only if that's their real name.