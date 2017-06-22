The Ice Cream Burrito: Ice Cream Scoops Covered In Sprinkles, Wrapped In Cotton Candy

This is the Ice Cream Burrito available from dessert shop Sugar Sugar in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. It consists of three scoops of ice cream all covered in rainbow sparkle sprinkles (aka unicorn dust), then wrapped in a cotton candy 'tortilla'. Obviously, it's the perfect post-breakup meal, which is why I just stashed one in the freezer in case my girlfriend decides to leave me *gets phone call, heads straight for fridge* which was apparently two weeks ago. I just assumed she was a stewardess and traveled a lot.

Keep going for a video.

