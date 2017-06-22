The Ice Cream Burrito: Ice Cream Scoops Covered In Sprinkles, Wrapped In Cotton Candy

June 22, 2017

ice-cream-cotton-candy-burrito.jpg

This is the Ice Cream Burrito available from dessert shop Sugar Sugar in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada. It consists of three scoops of ice cream all covered in rainbow sparkle sprinkles (aka unicorn dust), then wrapped in a cotton candy 'tortilla'. Obviously, it's the perfect post-breakup meal, which is why I just stashed one in the freezer in case my girlfriend decides to leave me *gets phone call, heads straight for fridge* which was apparently two weeks ago. I just assumed she was a stewardess and traveled a lot.

Keep going for a video.

A post shared by foodbeast (@foodbeast) on

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees why wait till you're old to lose all your teeth.

Thanks, Internet!: Kid Gets Dizzy On Park's Sit 'N Spin, Can't Stand After

Previous Story

Self-Driving Race Car Completes First Autonomous Full Speed Lap At 124MPH

Next Story
  • Damon Sherman

    just look at this makes my feet numb from the future diabetes.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Do you want to shit black because... hmm... hang on. I think I've made this exact comment before...

  • Jenness

  • A video player that doesn't allow you to scrub through the timeline, or even see how long the video clip is, is rape.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dear god, dessert, eating things, health and fitness, ice cream, it's just so beautiful, real products that exist, so i need to go to the gym three days in a row to burn that off is what you're telling me, sugar, sweets, things that look like other things, this is why i have diabetes, this is why i'm fat
Previous Post
Next Post