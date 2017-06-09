The End Nears: A Goldfish Controlled Hammer

June 9, 2017

This is the Fish Hammer built by mad scientist Neil Mendoza (very detailed Instructable to build your own HERE). It uses a camera to track a goldfish's movement inside a tank, which moves the hammer on the tank's exterior to the fish's position along a semicircular track. I'm not sure what actually activates the hammer's smash motion though. Maybe the fish staying still briefly? I don't know. And, if we're being completely honest, I don't care. It's Friday afternoon and all I can think about is-- "Happy hour?" What? No. You -- all I can think about is you. I'm going to miss you this weekend. "Wish I could say the same." You really mean it?! Rub this lamp and tell him the same thing you told me.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to n0nentity, who agrees you should never trust a fish do a carpenter's job.

First Video Of Man's Free-Solo (No Rope) 3,000-Ft Climb Of El Capitan In Yosemite National Park

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: breaking things, count me in, everybody needs a hobby, finally, fish, i am into this but i'm not sure why (probably because i love fish and i love breaking things), interesting, mad scientist, smashing things, the end nears, the future nears, weapons of destruction, what took so long?, who comes up with this stuff?, yeah you did, you smash that doll house furniture mr fish!
Previous Post