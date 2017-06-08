The Breakfast Bowl: A Clear Glass Cereal Bowl With An Integrated Waterpipe Beneath

June 8, 2017

breakfast-bowl-1.jpg

This is the $89 Breakfast bowl, a clear 2-cup borisilicate glass cereal bowl with a functional waterpipe below. Some more information while I drain the left half of the kitchen sink, which my roommate has been trying to establish as a permanent gravity bong.

The Breakfast Bowl Pipe is expertly hand crafted with superior borosilicate glass. The eating bowl has a 2 cup volume to satisfy the biggest appetites. The downstem and mouthpiece connect directly to form an inner chamber for the smoke. You'll love our standard vibrant blue bowl piece, but it can be used with any 18mm piece. Our 9" bent tube mouthpiece is an impressive weight to round off the ultimate experience.


The unique design of the Breakfast Bowl Pipe allows whatever is in the bowl to assist with the cooling of the smoke that comes through the inner chamber.

In case it wasn't clear, the smoke doesn't actually filter through your milk and cereal, it's completely contained in the waterpipe below. So that's a relief. Also, that my doctor called with my test results and that thing on my penis was just a piece of toilet paper.

Keep going for one more shot of somebody trying to trick their mom into thinking their pipe is some sort of fruit punch filled produce bowl.

breakfast-bowl-2.jpg

Thanks to Stephanie B, who agrees anything can be a smoking pipe if you try hard and believe in yourself and don't mind noxious fumes.

Man Steals Backhoe, Drive It Five Miles To Try To Tear Into An ATM, Fails

Previous Story

Popping A Giant, Six-Foot Water-Filled Balloon On Top Of Yourself In Super Slow-Motion

Next Story

  • "a 2 cup volume to satisfy the biggest appetites"

    LOLwhu?

  • Susandsmith

    *EXCLUSIVE OFFER BY GOOGLE*... !ym319c:
    +$97/hr pay by google, I am making a good salary from home $7500-$9000/WEEK , which is amazing, one year ago I was jobless in a horrible economy, I thank God every day I was blessed with these instructions and now it's my duty to pay it forward and share it with everyone,Here is I started,,,
    !ym319c:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleMoneyTree319InternetView\$97hourly/Careers...

    ★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫★★★✫::::::!ym319c:.,..

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    can it go in the dishwasher?

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dare to dream, different strokes for different folks, drugs and alcohol, fire in the hole!, glass, i've seen it all now, oh wow, puff puff pass the golden grahams, real products that exist, smoking things, the wait is over, waking and baking, what a time to be alive
Previous Post
Next Post