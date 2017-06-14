Thanks, Internet: Video Of An Old Man Headbanging To Metallica In His Car
Just when you think the world is complete shit, somebody goes and posts a video of an older gentleman headbanging to Metallica in his car while sitting in traffic. *wiping tear* I guess maybe there's still a glimmer of hope left in the world after all. "I think he's having a seizure." Don't you dare ruin this for me.
Keep going for the feel-good video of the day.
Thanks to Rex, who's convinced seeing this guy in real life brings good luck, which I believe.
Read More: bands, commuting, driving around having the time of your life, having a great time, headbanging, heck yeah, living the dream, man i'd be so dizzy i'd crash but i'm delicate, old man or adam savage?, older people, passing the time, songs, sure why not, traffic, video, whatever works, you do you