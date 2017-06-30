Thanks, Internet!: Shakira's 'Whatever, Whenever' Performed As A Heavy Metal Song

This is a video of Norwegian vocalist and multi-instrument musician Leo Moracchioli performing Shakira's 2001 hit 'Whatever, Whenever' in the style of a heavy metal song. It was weird to hear him scream "MY BREASTS ARE SMALL" out of nowhere though because those are not the full lyrics. The full lyrics are:

Lucky that my lips not only mumble They spill kisses like a fountain

Lucky that my breasts are small and humble

So you don't confuse them with mountains

Honestly, I didn't even know those were the lyrics until I looked them up out of curiosity (which almost killed me). Still, if somebody confuses your breasts for actual mountains they're probably blind and have a very poor sense of touch. Me? I would never do that. *closes eyes, reaches for breast* Oh yeah, that's a breast alright. "That's my elbow." I wasn't going to say anything but it did feel bony.

Keep going for the video, as well as the original for reference.

Thanks to C, who agrees there's no way Sharika's hips haven't at least told a fib.