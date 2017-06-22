Thanks, Internet!: Kid Gets Dizzy On Park's Sit 'N Spin, Can't Stand After

This is an Instagram video posted by former NFL player Chris Rainey of his son Makari spinning in a park seat, then trying to stand. He does not do very well at the standing. Man, remember when you were a kid and getting dizzy was fun? That was like our first high. Now it just reminds me of being sick or hungover. Personally, I try to avoid getting dizzy at all costs, but I am still into standing up from a toilet seat too fast and seeing stars. I do still like the stars.

