Thanks, Internet!: Kid Gets Dizzy On Park's Sit 'N Spin, Can't Stand After

June 22, 2017

This is an Instagram video posted by former NFL player Chris Rainey of his son Makari spinning in a park seat, then trying to stand. He does not do very well at the standing. Man, remember when you were a kid and getting dizzy was fun? That was like our first high. Now it just reminds me of being sick or hungover. Personally, I try to avoid getting dizzy at all costs, but I am still into standing up from a toilet seat too fast and seeing stars. I do still like the stars.

  • Jenness

    I love that determination! Nothing, not even brain spin, is going to stop him from squeezing every bit of fun out of that park.

  • CUTEST.

    KID.

    EVAR.

  • GeneralDisorder

    This was one of the most surprisingly adorable things I've watched all week.

