Test Flight Footage Of Guy's Homemade Manned Multi-Rotor Copter

This is a video of Youtuber amazingdiyprojects taking his homemade manned multi-rotor copter out for a couple test flights. It looks like the textbook definition of a death trap. How many rotors does that thing have anyways -- sixty? I've got the feeling this is not what Professor X had in mind when he asked for a new hoverchair.

Regarding wearing MC suite and full face helmet etc. etc. This project is about obtaining the precious feeling of freedom. 10 min at a time LOL...-I know, but still.....so wearing a fortress would be counterproductive. I have tried to build in safety in the structure itself, so that I can feel FREE. Goggles and ear protection or headphones is a must. All other clothing is OPTIONAL. Im flying in a un-populate area, so I just might try flying nude. I promise to NOT make a video documenting that flight... LOL!

"I just might try flying nude." That's going to be an interesting mess for the paramedics to clean up. Especially when they find your penis a half mile from the crash site. If I were you I'd offer Mulder and Scully a retainer to take the case now.

Keep going for the video, but after the first flight skip to 15:30 for the second flight, and some first person point of view footage at 22:30.

