Tell Me More: Cowboy Bebop Getting A Live-Action US Television Series

In news that makes me very cautiously optimistic, according to Deadline there's a live-action Cowboy Bebop series coming to the US, a collaboration between Tomorrow Studios, Midnight Radio, and Thor writer Chris Yost, who will be responsible for writing the adaptation. Did anybody else just get goosebumps? "That's a rash." It has been there for a while.

Cowboy Bebop, considered one of the best anime series of all time, produced 26 episodes, which aired in Japan from 1998-1999. It has done well internationally, garnering several anime and science fiction awards, and is credited with helping to introduce anime to a new wave of Western viewers. In the U.S., it aired on Adult Swim.

"We are excited to work with Sunrise in bringing this beloved anime to the U.S. and global marketplace as a live-action series," said Adelstein. "The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing, popularity of anime, we believe a live action version will have an incredible impact today."

But where are they going to find actors with legs long enough to fit the parts? They've gotta get the legs right, that's important to me. Maybe hire the guy who played Jack Skellington in A Nightmare Before Christmas? "That was stop-motion." Oh right. Well maybe they'll just have all the actors perform on stilts. "They're not going to have unnaturally long legs." Shut it down -- shut it down now.

Keep going for the opening intro from the original anime to get you pumped.

Thanks to my buddy Chris C, who I'm pretty sure still has my DVDs of the complete series. I want those back.