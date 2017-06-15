Sure, Why Not?: Adhesive Soles So You Can Run Around Near-Barefoot

This is the Kickstarter for Nakefit, thin adhesive shoe soles that give you the freedom to run around near-barefoot. They're allegedly waterproof, cut-proof, heat-resistant, and slip-proof, come in a variety of sizes in black, blue and pink, and cost around $33 for ten pairs. Admittedly, that's not that bad a price to pay for when a place of business tries to turn me down for not wearing shoes and I whip a pair of these bad boys out of my fanny pack. Will they let me in then? They better, or else. "Or else what?" I'll take my business elsewhere. "Whatever, you were just going to use their restroom and not buy anything anyways." How did you-- "Your poop dance." Gets me every time.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video while I superglue a pair of Dr. Scholl's Massaging Gel Insoles to the bottom of my feet.

