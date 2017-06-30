Star Maps Capture The Night Sky On The Date And Location Of Your Choice

June 30, 2017

custom-star-maps.jpg

These is an example of a custom Star Map available from The Night Sky. For $60 you can get an 18" x 24" poster of the location of the visible stars on any given night, from any location on earth. They're perfect for memorializing a birthday, engagement, anniversary -- you name it. "The day my cat died." Sure! Love the concept but don't have $60 to throw around? Buy one my much more affordable star maps! "This is just a blank piece of paper." It was cloudy that night, no refunds.

Thanks to lizzy, who informed me she thought she was the sole adoptive mother of a star until she found out like two thousand other kids had adopted the same star. You got hoodwinked!

