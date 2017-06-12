Socks That Look Like Realistic Dog And Cat Paws

These are the $12 Sublimated Paw Crew Socks available from What On Earth (good question). They come in dog and cat varieties and are 'realistically printed showing the top and bottom sides of your favorite furry animal paws'. You know, provided your favorite furry animal paws belong to a dog or cat. My favorite furry animal? Hyenas. I like them because they always laugh at my jokes. Hey -- you remember when Scar killed Mufasa in The Lion King? *Hyena laughter* You guys are sick.

Keep going for a shot of the bottom and these and the dog socks.

Thanks to FQ, who agrees dog and cat socks are like the gateway drug to becoming a furry, not that there's anything wrong with that.