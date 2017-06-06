So That's What That Looks Like: Dropping A Giant 500-Pound Knife Through The Roof Of A Car

This is a video from the giant-fighting-robot build team at Megabots dropping a massive 500-pound knife through the cabin of a Toyota. SPOILER: It goes all the way through and even chips the asphalt. So, if you ever see a 500 pound knife falling from the sky when you're driving, try to avoid it. If you're riding in an Uber, jerk the wheel or open the door and roll out. Also, I wouldn't be surprised if the 500-pound knife drop isn't a required safety test for cars in the future when there really are giant weaponized robots running around trying to kill us all. It's important to know if your car is Decepticon proof, you know? For reference, my sports car scored zero stars in the robot safety rating. "That's a bicycle." I know, I just call it a sports car so women will think I'm way more rich and successful than I really am. For the record though, if I do pick you up for a date I will let you wear my only helmet because I'm chivalrous. I'll also let you peddle and steer while I ride on the back and squeeze you tightly, whispering sweet nothings in your ear. Stuff like, "Your neck smells so good I could eat it," and, "You should really Q-tip your ears, I'm serious."

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jody, who's just happy that knife drop didn't split the world in two.