Snoop Dogg Narrates The Famous Snakes Vs Baby Iguana Scene From Planet Earth 2

This is a video of Snoop Dogg narrating the harrowing snakes vs baby Galapagos marine iguana clip (links to previous post for reference) from Planet Earth 2. As with the previous installments of Plizzanet Earth, Snoop's commentary continues to be value-add, and provides insight that only a person who lives their life through the smokey haze of blunt smoke can. I give it four and a half out of. "Four and a half out of what?" Huh? "Four and a half out of what?" Now's no time for math I'm hungry. "What?" Hot Pockets.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jacob MR, who agrees Snoop and David Attenborough should team up with Captain Planet and plant trees on Arbor Day or something.