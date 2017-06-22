Smart Thinking: Kid Turns His Apartment Balcony Into Makeshift Swimming Pool

June 22, 2017

homemade-balcony-swimming-pool.jpg

This is a shot of some intrepid young adventurer who decided to turn his apartment balcony into a pool, presumably with his help of his parents, which makes it all that more terrifying. Some Redditors estimated there's approximately 5,000 pounds of water already on the balcony. Is that safe? I can't imagine that's safe. Regardless, I am going to need a ride to Home Depot to pick up some tarps this afternoon. Then to Kinkos to print out the flyers for my pool party.

Thanks to Julia, who agrees units with balcony pools should definitely rent for more money.

  • The_Wretched

    That's a few thousand pounds of water (ballpark numbers). I hope he's looking for a one-off water slide.

  • Meh

    Great idea if you want to die. Not to be stereotypical but he looks Chinese, most Chinese products are NOT up to standards, if he loads the balcony too heavily he's dead.

  • JZ

    Really? cuz he looks of Latino descent to me... lol

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Darwin award in the making (since killing your offsprings count)

  • Chris Buchheit

    Balconies are usually designed to support about 100 lbs /sqft. Which is about 1.5 ft deep of water. This kid is lucky the balcony was overbuilt.

  • Paul Bisanti

    IT IS NOT SAFE! Precast slabs for balconies are designed to hold 100lbs per square foot of dead load. The density of water per cubic foot is 62.4 lbs, meaning if the water reaches 1'7-1/4" it is EXCEEDING the design capacity of that balcony.

  • ...I'm just gunna leave this link here.....

    http://www.dailystar.co.uk/...

