Smart Thinking: Inventor Simone Giertz Creates A Wearable Mattress To Nap Anywhere

June 9, 2017

portable-mattress.jpg

This is a video of inventor Simone Giertz building and demonstrating the portable memory foam mattress she created so she can nap anywhere. All you have to do is lie down. Plus it has a cape that doubles as a blanket. And who doesn't want to wear a cape? SPOILER: Only people who don't want to be a superhero. And who doesn't want to be a superhero? SPOILER: Only people who hate responsibility. Or just want to have a normal sex life.

Keep going for the video.

  • Rene

    Simone is a cute patoots

  • Carl LeBlanc

    Has anybody considered that she's just a whore and this is convenient for her?

  • The_Wretched

    hrm...I'm sure napping is at least #2 on the list of things done with mattress backed women.

  • Yeah but, what about those of us who prefer to sleep on our stomach?

    #CheckMateAtheists

  • Bling Nye

    Just cut a hole for your face.
    http://mcfeetech.com/wp-con...


