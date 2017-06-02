Video Of A Smart Dog Knows Who Knows Over 1,022 Words

This is a video from the BBC of Chaser the border collie demonstrating her mastery of the English language. And by mastery of the English language I mean she knows over 1,022 words, each of which she's associated with a unique toy (specifically: 116 different balls, 26 frisbees, and 880 stuffed animals/dog toys). The most interesting part of the video though was when she's presented with six toys -- five that she knows and one she's never seen before. Then her trainer John W. Pilley asks her to fetch 'Meow', a word she's also never learned before. Her brain has to use a process of elimination to determine that the new word might refer to an object she hasn't seen before, and correctly picks Meow. I love how she brings it to him so sheepishly though. No -- sheepdogishly. "But she's a border collie." Come on, border collies ARE sheepdogs. You know what? That's it -- you're off the bar trivia team, we're taking Chaser. Fingers crossed the first question is "Who's a good girl?'

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allyson S, for reminding my dog knows zero words, including her name.