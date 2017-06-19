Slow Motion: Guy In Giant Water Balloon Pops It From The Inside

June 19, 2017

inside-water-balloon-pop.jpg

This is a video of Slow Mo Guy Dan Gruchy (there I spelled his name, okay? Now maybe the Dan Gruchy fanclub will stop sending me hate mail) popping a giant 6-foot water balloon from the inside. He actually uses his face to pop it. Then his penis makes a brief appearance, which they blurred out in post-production. It served as an important reminder that you need to wear your tightest fitting bathing suit if you're going to pop a giant water balloon from the inside and don't want the whole world to see your goods. Me? The whole world has already seen my goods, so it really doesn't bother me. "I haven't." Well have you ever stared at the sun until the back of your eyes hurt? It's like that.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Melissa FA, who agrees it's only a matter of time until these two record a slow motion drowning.

experimenting, having the time of your life, popping things, slow motion, water
