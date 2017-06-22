Self-Driving Race Car Completes First Autonomous Full Speed Lap At 124MPH

Note: Check your volume.

This is the view from a camera onboard Roboracer's Devbot self-driving race car as it completes its first full speed lap around a Forumla-E race track in Berlin at 124MPH. For reference, at speeds over 50MPH my car starts to rattle and shake pieces of itself off. Important pieces too, like the hood and steering wheel. Honestly, I should probably only be driving it to church on Sundays to pray to God it doesn't kill me.

Keep going for the video, as well as one of Roboracer's engineers discussing the feat.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees that car will never be Dale Earnhardt Jr.