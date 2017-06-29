Roomba Allegedly Takes Wagon Full Of Stuffed Animals On House Tour By Itself

This is a video posted by Youtuber Jesse J Bueno, who claims his wife came home and witnessed the Roomba taking a wagon full of their daughter's terrifying stuffed animals out for a joyride. Allegedly the Roomba hooked up the wagon all by itself. Did it really? I have no clue, but will that stop me from leaving a 'FAKE YOU FILTHY LIARS' comment on Youtube? Yes it will, because I'm not an a$$hole. Well, I'm not that big an a$$hole. Fine I'm a huge a$$hole I just don't have a Youtube account to comment.

Keep going for the video.

