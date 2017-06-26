Rogue Wave Sends Bodyboarder 20 Feet Into The Air

June 26, 2017

bodyboarding-mishap.jpg

This is a video of pro bodyboarder Jack Baker getting pitted (so pitted) in a wave when another wave (backwash?) traveling in the opposite direction sends him flying 20 feet into the air. It looks like he was double-bounced on a trampoline. Jack managed to walk (limp) away from the incident, but suffered a burst lung, which he's recovering from. Me? I'm trying to recover from a burst heart. "What happened?" You didn't come to my party. As a matter of fact, nobody came to my party. "Yeah, the invitations you sent out said it's next Saturday." You do love me! "I'm still not coming." You hate me.

Keep going for the video while I sell my bodyboard on Craigslist.

Thanks to Jonesy, who only hopes Jack yelled, "I'm flying Jack!" when it happened.

