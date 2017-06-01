Revolving Doors In Russia Spinning As Fast As They Can During Storm

June 1, 2017

PROTIP: Keep your volume low, it sounds awful.

This is some footage from Moscow of a storm tearing the inflatable roof off of a sports complex, then making two revolving doors spin like they've never spun before. I mean, provided those revolving doors have never met me before (which is unlikely since I've never been to Moscow because it's too risky for international spies there right now). I run in revolving doors like a hamster in a hamster wheel. No -- I spin those things like fidget spinners. "So until your mom yells at you to stop." Exactly.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Bonzai Bill, who informed me he's already started building an end-of-the-world bunker, although it's probably too late unless there's nothing left to do but start living it.

