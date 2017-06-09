Questionably Designed Bootleg Pikachu USB Wall Adapter

June 9, 2017

pikachu-usb-adapter-1.jpg

This is a bootleg Pokemon Pickachu USB wall adapter. His ears plug into the wall, and your cord into his butt. It's a butt plug. The cord comes with a mini-USB tip with a BONUS Apple Lightning cable converter. It is not officially licensed and probably won't work, unless setting your phone on fire counts as working. Still, it looks like Pikachu, which I'm sure is enough for some people to take the risk. Me? I don't take risks. "I saw you try to plug your phone into the wall with a fork." And did I not wrap it in electrical tape first?

Keep going for a couple more shots.

pikachu-usb-adapter-2.jpg

pikachu-usb-adapter-3.jpg

pikachu-usb-adapter-4.jpg

Thanks to Joseph A, who told me he once got high and tried to return a nonfunctional phone charger to 7-11 and they had to inform him it was a licorice rope. It happens.

