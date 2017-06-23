Questionable: OREO Flavored Candy Canes Are Coming

Well, Wednesday marked the first day of summer, so you all know what that means. "Just three more weeks until stores start rolling out their Christmas displays." Exactly. And what better way to get excited about the upcoming holiday season than OREO candy canes? "I think think of a lot of ways." Same here. These are the questionably flavored OREO Cookies & Creme candy canes coming soon to your shopping cart after a poorly made decision at a Target near you.

Thanks to Mark, who expressed a genuine interest in OREO candy canes. You know what? I'll try them -- I'll take a box in my stocking after all, Santa. "You'll get nothing and like it." The usual, fantastic.