Programmer Writes Script To Call IRS Phone Scammers 28 Times/Sec To Tie Up Their Lines

June 27, 2017

Note: Colorful language.

This is a video from a computer programmer who was targeted by fake IRS phone scammers in an attempt to collect money from him ("or you'll never be able to use money again"). He decided to get revenge by writing a script that calls the scammers back 28 times a second, which causes a denial of phone service and prevents them from trying to call anybody else. I wish I was that smart. Whenever these people get me on the line I panic and give them all my bank account info, then tell them if there's anything left over maybe they could put me in touch with some Nigerian princes who could use my help too.

