Priorities: British Man Gets Hit By Runaway Bus, Stands Up, Walks Into Pub

This is a video from Reading in Berkshire, England, of a man who gets hit by a runaway double decker bus, pushed around twenty feet, then stands up and walks into a pub, presumably where he'd already been headed before the incident. Except now he's probably getting a whole bunch of free pints bought for him. Are you thinking what I'm thinking? "Do not try to get hit by a bus in front of a bar for free drinks." But I don't get paid till Friday!

Keep going for the video of the classic joke, "So a guy gets creamed by a bus and walks into a bar..."

Thanks to Twumpybum, who agrees somebody should buy this man a Jägermeister. And a lottery ticket. And maybe an x-ray.