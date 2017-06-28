Porsche Spins Out Trying To Keep Up With Tesla S's Acceleration

This is a video from the rear window of a Tesla Model S of a Porsche that spins out while trying to keep up with the Tesla Model S's 0-60MPH in 2.5 seconds Ludicrous Mode out of a turn. The guy in the Tesla just cackles. Me? I didn't think it was funny, mostly because these two shouldn't be speeding around on those streets to begin with. Does that look like a race track to you? You could cause an accident driving like that. You could also cause an accident driving like this. "Like how?" Like I'm driving right now. "Wait -- are you driving and writing this?" No, I'm just topless. "And why would that cause an accident?" What if I told you my nipples look like red lights?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Manis, who agrees the key to winning street races is waiting for your other opponent to crash, just like in the tortoise and the hare.