Pizza Flavored Ice Cream Served On A Slice Of Pizza

June 26, 2017

pizza-ice-cream-on-pizza-1.jpg

The Frankford Ave. Taco consists of a scoop of pizza flavored ice cream, served on a hot slice of pizza. The pizza on pizza mashup is a collaboration between Little Baby's Ice Cream shop in Philadelphia, and their next door neighbor, Pizza Brain. The ice cream is also available served in a regular sugar cone for people who aren't feeling that adventurous, like if you happened to bring your parents. I could probably convince my mom to try a bite of pizza ice cream, but not on top of a slice of pizza. That's just too much for some people. One time I stuffed a Choco Taco inside a Taco Bell chalupa, and all my friends were too afraid to try it so I had to eat it myself. "How did that work out for you?" I had the runs for three days. "So...amazing?" I can't wait to try it again with more hot sauce.


Keep going for a couple shots of people showing off their pizzas, as well as one of a guy actually eating his.

pizza-ice-cream-on-pizza-2.jpg

pizza-ice-cream-on-pizza-3.jpg

pizza-ice-cream-on-pizza-4.jpg

Thanks to MSA, who agrees the best pizza slices are the ones the size of your head.

Irish Weatherman With Umbrella Almost Gets Blown Away By A Gust Of Wind

Previous Story

Nintendo Announces SNES Classic Loaded With 21 Games

Next Story
  • Bling Nye

    Ice cream, then pizza. Pizza, then ice cream.

    Pizza and ice cream, you're doing it fucking wrong.

  • Who needs to enjoy eating when you can be META!

  • Adrienne Barbeau's Yabbos

    stop....just stop

  • Draco Basileus

    Throw-up flavored throw-up on some throw-up.

  • Gross. How to ruin 2 cool things at once.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: dare to dream, dessert, eating things, i scream you scream we all scream for a masked man with a knife, ice cream, interesting, mashup, oh wow, pizza, pizza for life, real products that exist, taste sensations, this is why i'm fat, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post