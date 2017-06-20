Outerspace!: Microscope Video Of Paint And Oil And Soap Mixed Together

June 20, 2017

outerspace-paint.jpg

This is 'Galaxy Gates', a mesmerizing video of different paint and oil and soap mixed together, filmed under a microscope by directors Oilhack and Thomas Blanchard over the course of four months. The two minute video represents two percent of the total footage captured, so if we're lucky maybe we'll get to see the hour and forty minute director's cut some day. I am not lucky though. I missed my bus by one minute this morning. Then lost my wallet. *shrug* It must have come out of pocket when I got hit by that Prius.

Keep going for the video and pretend you're in outerspace.

Thanks to Tank, who, despite all the shoutouts, still refuses to let me drive him through the house of an enemy.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Protip: Hit "mute", put on Jefferson Airplane's White Rabbit.

  • Jenness

    Good tip!!! Oh and use the one with ONLY Grace Slick's voice - super trippy https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • GeneralDisorder

    That worked exceptionally well. I'd say start the vimeo one for a few seconds before loading the YT video.

