Oh Wow: The Wizard Of Oz With All Dialogue Words Played In Alphabetical Order

June 1, 2017

alphabetical-wizard-of-oz.jpg

"WARNING: This film contains extremely fast editing, flashes of light, abrupt changes in image and sound."

This is 'Of Oz the Wizard', the entirety of The Wizard of Oz edited so every individual word of dialogue is played in alphabetical order. If that doesn't make sense because I suck at explaining things, just watch a couple seconds of the video and you'll have it. And, based on that warning, you might also have a seizure, so consider that before hitting play. I didn't have a seizure, but I do have a headache now and my eyes are crossed. Slap me on the back so I get stuck like this? "I'm not touching you." Then use a broomstick like all my teachers in Catholic school.

Keep going for the whole movie.

Thanks to Kevin, who mentioned he might be having a quarter-life crisis, which, if he lives his life anything like I do, means he's 10.

Rare Footage Of 200-Ton Blue Whales Feeding On Krill

Previous Story

How To: Cook A Krabby Patty From SpongeBob At Home

Next Story
  • Homestar

    ...but why?

  • Homestar

    Also, 12:00, Dorothy says "back yard" instead of just the "back" that was supposed to happen.

  • Well that's a truly impressive waste of time. ;-)

  • Russell Bullock

    Do I get an achievement if I watch this all the way through?

    I should really get an achievement.

  • scared

    1:09 for oz... lol it funny

  • Wilf Smith

    ... why... ? I think I've lived too long, I no longer understand the world.

  • Forblat

    Absolutely excellent touch on the titles & credits

  • JimmyJam

    *wipes streams of blood from eyes, while applauding slowly.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a labor of love, communication, dear god, finally, i guess i can add that and cross it off my bucket list, iconic, just because you can, movies, oh wow, oldschool, that kind of hurt, the alphabet, time consuming, video, well it's about time, words, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post