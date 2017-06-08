Oh Wow: The Guinness World Record For Most Piano Keys Pressed In One Minute (824!)

This is a video of Domingos-Antonio Gomes of Portugal setting the Guinness World Record for the most piano keys pressed in a minute, with a staggering 824 hits (beating the previous record of 765 set by Hungarian pianist Bence Peter). Interesting technique, I would have guessed the record would be set by running your hands up and down the length of the piano, not just focusing on two keys. Would that have actually been slower? Would it not have counted? Can this guy masturbate in the blink of an eye?

