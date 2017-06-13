Oh Wow: A Human Hands Kaleidoscope Performance

Because everybody needs a hobby, and sometimes likeminded individuals come together to share their love of a particularly hobby, this is a video of fingerdancing crew XTRAP's human hand kaleidoscope performance. It was pretty impressive. And I'm not just saying that because there's a gun to my head, but wait -- why is there a gun to my head?! "It's Airsoft, and you said you'd pull the trigger if we didn't order Chipotle for lunch today." Oh, right. I want guac and double meat too.

