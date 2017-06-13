Oh Wow: A Human Hands Kaleidoscope Performance

June 13, 2017

Because everybody needs a hobby, and sometimes likeminded individuals come together to share their love of a particularly hobby, this is a video of fingerdancing crew XTRAP's human hand kaleidoscope performance. It was pretty impressive. And I'm not just saying that because there's a gun to my head, but wait -- why is there a gun to my head?! "It's Airsoft, and you said you'd pull the trigger if we didn't order Chipotle for lunch today." Oh, right. I want guac and double meat too.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Aaron, who agrees fingerdancing is a great, low-impact alternative to actual dancing for people who aren't trying to burn calories because they're bulking up for a bodybuilding competition.

Dare To Dream: Man Jumps Flowerbed In Golf Cart

Previous Story

Weather Balloon Captures Video Of Airbus Zipping By At 38,000 Feet

Next Story
Read More: body parts, choreography, dancing, everybody needs a hobby, fingers, fingertuting, hand-eye coordination, hands, having a great time, impressive, man i wish i had a crew, shapes, skills, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video, you guys must kill it at the club
Previous Post
Next Post