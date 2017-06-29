Oh Snap!: Local Reporter Gets Roasted By Kid Buying Fireworks

This is a short video of a Fox 5 reporter asking a boy what kind of fireworks are the best when the kid turns on him with a, "Wouldn't you like to know, weatherboy." I'm not sure how long Under Armour had been standing there preparing for his moment to shine, but my guess is several minutes. Also, I've got the feeling there's a Fox 5 news reporter out there right now hoping a certain somebody has a little fireworks mishap this 4th of July.

Keep going for the video, complete with a value-add laugh by the guy filming his TV at the very end.

Thanks to Jack, who agrees this kid must be a legend at middle school now.