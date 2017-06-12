Octopus Steals Diver's Go Pro And Runs For It

Seen here doing its best Kraken impersonation, this is a video of an octopus stealing a diver's GoPro camera off the coast of Nice, France and making a run for it (previously: the same thing happening to somebody else). The diver has to catch the octopus and pull it out of the water to get it to let go. Octopuses: the kleptos of the deep.

"I was swimming not far from Nice and I saw an octopus. I tried to film it but the octopus grabbed my GoPro, broke my stick and escaped."

I don't know, after watching the video several times it looks like he just handed the octopus his camera. But let's say it was stolen, what did you expect jamming a GoPro in an octopus's face, for it to smile and say cheese? Octopuses can't smile or talk. You jam a camera in my face and I'm going to do one of two things: 1) break it, or 2) jam it up your you-know-what. "My butt?" No --- worse. "What's worse than my butt?" Gotcha!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Lydia, who agrees if an octopus steals your camera your best bet is informing Poseidon's royal guard and begging to get it back. If that doesn't work tell them you're holding a mermaid hostage.