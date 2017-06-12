I Am Into This: Princess Zelda Themed Wedding Dresses
These are three of the Princess Zelda inspired custom wedding dresses created by JoEllen Elam and the rest of the talented seamstresses at Firefly Path. Beautiful, aren't they? I am into them. Is there a such thing as being TOO into them? "You already bought one for yourself, didn't you?" What? Nooooooo -- I need your help measuring my bust and waist first.
Keep going for shots of a blue one and a white one.
Thanks to
Read More: count me in, custom, different strokes for different folks, dress, good ideas, i am into this, making your special day even specialer, princess, relationships, sure why not, the legend of zelda, video games, we're going to the chapel and we're gonna get married, wedding, yes please, zelda