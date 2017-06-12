I Am Into This: Princess Zelda Themed Wedding Dresses

June 12, 2017

zelda-wedding-dresses-1.jpg

These are three of the Princess Zelda inspired custom wedding dresses created by JoEllen Elam and the rest of the talented seamstresses at Firefly Path. Beautiful, aren't they? I am into them. Is there a such thing as being TOO into them? "You already bought one for yourself, didn't you?" What? Nooooooo -- I need your help measuring my bust and waist first.

Keep going for shots of a blue one and a white one.

zelda-wedding-dresses-2.jpg

zelda-wedding-dresses-3.jpg

Thanks to

So, We've Come To This: Hairy Dude 'Sexy Chest' One-Piece Swimsuits For Women

Previous Story

Socks That Look Like Realistic Dog And Cat Paws

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: count me in, custom, different strokes for different folks, dress, good ideas, i am into this, making your special day even specialer, princess, relationships, sure why not, the legend of zelda, video games, we're going to the chapel and we're gonna get married, wedding, yes please, zelda
Previous Post
Next Post