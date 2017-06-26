Nintendo Announces SNES Classic Loaded With 21 Games
After the huge success of its NES Classic Edition Console, Nintendo has just announced an $80 SNES Classic Edition due out this September 29th, just in time to pay 3X retail in order to secure one before Christmas. A full list of the 21 games that come preloaded (including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2):
Contra III: The Alien Wars™
Donkey Kong Country™
EarthBound™
Final Fantasy III
F-ZERO™
Kirby™ Super Star
Kirby's Dream Course™
The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™
Mega Man® X
Secret of Mana
Star Fox™
Star Fox™ 2
Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
Super Castlevania IV™
Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts®
Super Mario Kart™
Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™
Super Mario World™
Super Metroid™
Super Punch-Out!! ™
Yoshi's Island™
Admittedly, that's a pretty solid lineup. I could spend some serious hours replaying all those games. Then doing it all over again. And again. I do want to get my money's worth, after all. "You're the kind of person who steals the artificial sweetener packets at restaurants, aren't you?" Haha, what? Noooooooo. Keep an eye out I want to take the creamer too.
Thanks to Andrew S and hairless, at least one of whom better save me one of the tens of these things they buy to resell on eBay.