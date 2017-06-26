Nintendo Announces SNES Classic Loaded With 21 Games

After the huge success of its NES Classic Edition Console, Nintendo has just announced an $80 SNES Classic Edition due out this September 29th, just in time to pay 3X retail in order to secure one before Christmas. A full list of the 21 games that come preloaded (including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2):

Contra III: The Alien Wars™ Donkey Kong Country™

EarthBound™

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO™

Kirby™ Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course™

The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™

Mega Man® X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox™

Star Fox™ 2

Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV™

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts®

Super Mario Kart™

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars™

Super Mario World™

Super Metroid™

Super Punch-Out!! ™

Yoshi's Island™

Admittedly, that's a pretty solid lineup. I could spend some serious hours replaying all those games. Then doing it all over again. And again. I do want to get my money's worth, after all. "You're the kind of person who steals the artificial sweetener packets at restaurants, aren't you?" Haha, what? Noooooooo. Keep an eye out I want to take the creamer too.

