Nintendo And Universal Studios Japan's Live-Action Super Mario Bros Level

This is a brief live-action Super Mario Bros level created for the groundbreaking ceremony of the upcoming Super Mario World area of Universal Studios Japan, set to open in 2020. Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood will also be getting their own Super Mario Worlds that "will be expansive, immersive and interactive. They'll be highly themed and authentic environments filled with multiple attractions, shops and restaurants. You'll feel as if you're playing inside your favorite games -- in real life." You think they'll have a Zelda area? That would be amazing. I'm thinking Hyrule Castle and Castle Town. I am going to break so many pots. I actually happen to have an insider friend who's pretty high up at Universal Studios here in Los Angeles, and he's been feeding me some pretty juicy info. Stuff like, "Stop eavesdropping," and "Did you just steal my briefcase?"

Keep going for a short version, as well as a super-long version of all the festivities including a bunch of people (including Shigeru Miyamoto) discussing the project.

