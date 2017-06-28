Never Give Up: Fishermen Try To Show Off Giant Carp, Carp Refuses To Hang Around

June 28, 2017

fish-escape.jpg

This is a short video of a couple fishermen trying to show off the giant carp they caught when the fish decides it's had enough of this dry land bullshit and flops its ass back into the water. I can't say I blame it. Who on earth would want to hang out on land when there are plenty of-- "Is this going to be about mermaid boobs?" Well it might be if you would let me finish. Now, where was I? "Mermaid titties." My God I love those things. "Wait, are you...crying?" I'm sorry they're just so beautiful.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Daze, who agrees if you love a fish, set it free. If it returns, it's yours. If it doesn't, it was probably eaten by a shark or alligator and died in anguish.

