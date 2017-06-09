Move Over, Fidget Spinners: Wooden Fidget Stick 'Skill Toys'

June 9, 2017

This is a video demonstration of a bunch of Kwisters showing off their most impressive stunts with Kwist 'fidget sticks'. Kwists are pieces of rubber-tipped cherry wood cut into a special cylindrical shape that "allow it to turn, jump and twist in many different ways while retaining a surprising amount of kinetic energy." Kwist is just one of many brands of fidget stick toy though -- everybody's jumping on the bandwagon hoping to monopolize on the next trend. I don't know, this looks like it's way more frustrating and stressful than relaxing to me. Although, compared to fidget spinners, you do get the added benefit of making a lot more noise at your desk while attempting a triple axel during 5th period English. Whatever, detention is cool, I learned a lot more there than reading Lord Of The Flies anyways.

Keep going for three minutes of exhilarating Kwister action.

Thanks to Jodie, who's going to start selling fidget spinners and fidget sticks out of an ice cream truck and make an after school fortune.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    I don't understand all this hype around this kind of stuff. I've had a fidget stick since I was 12.

  • Bling Nye

    I've had one since I was born, but I'd say I "discovered" it around that age.

  • Jeremy Tilton

    That is a fair distinction.

  • Geekologie

    stop bragging you're making me jealous

  • Geekologie

    unless you're still 12 or just turned 13


  • Big Dog on Krampus

    just to be clear, you only have interest in the penises of pubescent boys that are 14 years or older

  • Jeremy Tilton

    37. So 25 years of experience, I'm almost a pro, but as with any skill, the 3 tips to become great at something: practice, practice, practice.

