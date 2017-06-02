Moonshot Gin: Gin Made With Botanicals Sent Into The Atmosphere

This is $45 Moonshot Gin, gin made with botanicals (read: the juniper berries and other herbs and spices that make gin taste like drinking a pine tree) that were shot over 24km into the earth's atmosphere. Some more information while I make a margarita in the breakroom because it's Friday and you're allowed to drink at work on Fridays. Right? Oh -- Sharon from HR is shaking her head no. Maybe that just was a dream? That's cool, I can take this party to the parking lot.

Moonshot gin is made by distilling botanicals including Juniper, Coriander, Cubeb pepper and Fresh Lemon peel. Oh, and Moon Rock. Obviously. Every gram of the botanicals used to make the gin in this bottle was lifted into near-space (over 24km) on March 7th 2017 and exposed to air pressure of less than 1/100th of that at sea level, before being vacuum distilled for freshness and elegance. Taste the Stratosphere.

Wait -- it has moon rock in it? Aren't moon rocks cancerous? I'm pretty sure I learned that playing Portal 2. "You're drinking gin, clearly you've already given up on life." Valid. I only drink gin when I really hate myself. "Which is why you just brewed a bathtub full?" Exactly. Now dip your cup in there and tell me if you go blind. Or -- OR -- maybe you'll shrivel up and turn to dust like that guy who chose poorly at the end of Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade. Based on my previous brewing experience, both are very real possibilities.

Keep going for a video of the botanicals joyriding into the atmosphere.

