Monty Python And The Holy Grail Themed Monopoly Game

This is $45 Python-Opoly, a Monty Python And The Holy Grail themed version of Monopoly. "Fans of Monty Python and the Holy Grail will love this take on the classic Monopoly-style board game, featuring locations like the Castle Aaarrrggghhhh, and tokens based on the Trojan Rabbit, the Holy Hand Grenade, the Black Knight, half a coconut, and the Holy Grail itself." As far as themed board games go, it's certainly not the worst I've seen. That honor belongs to the bar themed version of Monopoly I just made while at the bar. "That's a napkin covered in Chex Mix." Whatever, just pick your game token, I call the broken pretzel though.

Keep going for closeups of the box cover and rear in case that might affect your purchase decision.

Thanks to HP, who wants a Monopoly game based entirely on the dead parrot sketch. Or the Ministry Of Silly Walks.