Modular Plastic LEGO-Style Cat Building Sets

June 12, 2017

plastic-cat-building-sets-4.jpg

These are the plastic block cat building sets available from JEKCA. JEKCA are modular LEGO-like building blocks from Hong Kong. They're not LEGO though, they're just similar. Cat sets range in price from $67 to $87 depending on the style and will almost certainly get knocked off the table by a real cat. Unless you don't have a real cat, which would make that difficult. You know what my cat knocked off the table over the weekend? Guess. "A vase?" No. "The TV remote?" No. "Playstation controller?" Nope. "I give up." I don't have a cat. Just kidding, it was my cell phone and it's broken now. I made him watch me empty his favorite Fancy Feast flavor into the trash can.

Keep going for a bunch more examples.

plastic-cat-building-sets-1.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-2.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-3.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-5.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-6.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-7.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-8.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-9.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-10.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-11.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-12.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-14.jpg

plastic-cat-building-sets-13.jpg

Thanks to Brianna, who agrees these are the perfect gift for a child when they ask for a cat. If they can build it without its head coming out of its ass, maybe they're responsible enough to care for the real thing.

