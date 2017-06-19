Mesmerizing Time Lapse Of Wood Cross Sections Being Cut Slice By Slice

This is WoodSwimmer, a music video shot by bfophoto using nothing but cross-sections of wood being thinly cut, slice by slice. It was surprisingly mesmerizing. There were also several times when I felt like the video was trying to steal my soul. "You have one?" I don't know for a fact, but I do feel feelings sometimes. Mostly anger. "So you don't have one." I feel like when God was handing out souls I was still milling around the penis line waiting for a really good one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who wants to know how many hours this took. Me? I'd want to forget how many hours it took.