Mesmerizing Time Lapse Of Wood Cross Sections Being Cut Slice By Slice

June 19, 2017

wood-cross-section-music-video.jpg

This is WoodSwimmer, a music video shot by bfophoto using nothing but cross-sections of wood being thinly cut, slice by slice. It was surprisingly mesmerizing. There were also several times when I felt like the video was trying to steal my soul. "You have one?" I don't know for a fact, but I do feel feelings sometimes. Mostly anger. "So you don't have one." I feel like when God was handing out souls I was still milling around the penis line waiting for a really good one.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who wants to know how many hours this took. Me? I'd want to forget how many hours it took.

Slow Motion: Guy In Giant Water Balloon Pops It From The Inside

Previous Story

Mechanical 3-D Printed Crank-Mounts That Trace Shapes With Laser Pointers

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cutting things, dear god, everybody needs a hobby, holy smokes, hypnotic, labor of love, mesmerizing, oh wow, so that's what that looks like, time consuming, well i'm glad somebody did it so i didn't have to, wood, wood is good, yeah you did
Previous Post
Next Post