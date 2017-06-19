Mechanical 3-D Printed Crank-Mounts That Trace Shapes With Laser Pointers

June 19, 2017

This is a video detailing the 3-D printed laser pointer mounts created by Youtuber Hack A Day that repeatedly trace shapes on the wall when hand cranked. The video is pretty math and geometry heavy, which went way over my head because I suck at math even though I don't want to. I went to college to be an engineer and left with a degree in marketing management. Which, at least as far as I can tell, wasn't worth it. Whatever happened to my dream of becoming an astronaut? "It's alive and well?" You're damn right it is. Don't ever give up, a shitty hand drawn motivational poster of a frog choking the bird that's trying to eat it taught me that.

Keep going for the video.

