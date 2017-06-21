Mattel Introduces Five New Ken Dolls, Each With Three Different Body Types

This is Mattel's new 'Fashionista' line of Ken dolls (including man-bun Ken, far left). Each of the five new dolls comes in three different body types: broad, slim, and original, even though they all still look identical. Me? I have broad shoulders from carrying the world on my back. Or maybe from being a swimmer half my life. Or maybe it's just genetics, I don't know -- I rarely stop to think about things because I'm afraid of what I'll realize. The dolls cost around $10 apiece, with outfit packs going for $5. Alternatively, do what I used to do and make your own clothes for your dolls. Plus pop their heads off and put them on different bodies. I'm just saying, I did have a Titties Ken doll growing up.

Keep going for a closeup of man-bun Ken's man-bun, because it existed.

