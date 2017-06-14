Massive Gallery Of A Terrifying Cat Themed House For Sale In Arizona

These are a bunch of real estate photos for a house for sale in Concho, Arizona. The 2 bed, 1 bath home measures 2,500 square feet (that's pretty big for only two bedrooms and one bath), sits on 20 acres, and costs $240,000. Did I mention the whole thing is filled with terrifying cat decor? Because the whole thing is filled with terrifying cat decor.

Contemporary eccentric full log sided custom home on 20+/- acres for the cat fancier! If you love cats this is the home for you! If not bring your sandblaster! Custom build, hardwood kitchen cabinets (Oak, Lacewood, and Bocote) artistically accented with river rock. Cat walkways and in great room Medieval cat castle with different levels (stone). All interior doors custom built (wood). Must see to believe it does exist!!! Once in a lifetime find extremely fun home!

Interesting. Even more interesting would be an interview with the person who lived there before. I bet they've got some stories to tell. Probably about cats. But possibly about serial killing, I could really see this going either way.

Keep going for a ton more shots, none of which make any sense.

Thanks to Azdha, who agrees sometimes you just need to burn a house to the ground and start over.