Marge Simpson Cutaway Head Anatomy Cake
This is the Marge Simpson cake crafted by the very talented folks at Letterpress Bakery (formally Freshly Squeez'd, previously: their Homer Simpson stormtrooper cake and amazing Ralph Wiggum anatomical cake). Who knew Marge Simpson had a mini donut factory in her head? No wonder Homer loves her so much. Is that canon? No clue, but this -- this is definitely a cannon. "That's a Super Soaker." Say hello to my little friend! "And that's a kitty." Give him a scratch under the chin, he loves it.
Thanks to Alexandra, who agrees the best cakes are mixed berry pies.
