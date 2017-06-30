Marc Summers Of Double Dare Discusses Nickelodeon's Slime

June 30, 2017

marc-summers-nickelodeon-slime.jpg

This is a video from Tech Insider of Double Dare and What Would You Do? host Marc Summers discussing Nickelodeon's slime and what it was made of. Personally, I always thought it was boogers and pancake mix.

Nick's early slime was made from oatmeal, vanilla pudding, and applesauce with green food coloring according to Summers.

That actually doesn't sound that bad. Granted it's not something I'd ask my mom to make me for breakfast, but it is something I could see myself trying on a dare. "Double dare." Physical challenge! Man, those were the days.

Keep going for the informative video.

Thanks to Nickolas, who always dreamed of competing on Double Dare. Didn't we all? In my dream I broke my arm after slipping on whipped cream!

