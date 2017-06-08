Man Captures Glowing Blue Energy Arc During Massive Hailstorm

This is video from Dayton, Ohio of a man filming a recent wind and hail storm when he inadvertently captures an arc of blue ionized energy traveling down a powerline. How exciting. I didn't read the video description at first and just assumed they were police car lights, and was left wondering why this was a video anyone would bother uploading to Youtube, before I remembered the other 99/100ths of videos on Youtube.

Keep going for the video while I shuffle across the carpet in my socks and try to shock a coworker.

Thanks to MSA, who's convinced it was an alien visitation, which I also haven't ruled out.