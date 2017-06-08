Man Captures Glowing Blue Energy Arc During Massive Hailstorm
This is video from Dayton, Ohio of a man filming a recent wind and hail storm when he inadvertently captures an arc of blue ionized energy traveling down a powerline. How exciting. I didn't read the video description at first and just assumed they were police car lights, and was left wondering why this was a video anyone would bother uploading to Youtube, before I remembered the other 99/100ths of videos on Youtube.
Keep going for the video while I shuffle across the carpet in my socks and try to shock a coworker.
Thanks to MSA, who's convinced it was an alien visitation, which I also haven't ruled out.
Read More: damn mother nature cool your jets, electricity, electricity is terrifying it's really the only home improvement thing i don't mess with (although i will install a ceiling fan without cutting the power first because screw it), energy, glowing, heck yeah now let's float a mylar balloon into the wire, storm, video, zippity zap